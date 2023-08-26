Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland will play host to the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) and the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on August 26, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on NBC. The Fighting Irish are a 20.5-point favorite in the matchup. The over/under in this contest is 49 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Navy matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

City: Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, Ireland Venue: Aviva Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Week 0 Odds

Notre Dame vs. Navy Betting Trends

Notre Dame put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread last season.

The Fighting Irish did not cover the spread when favored by 20.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

Navy went 7-5-0 ATS last season.

Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

