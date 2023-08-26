The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) and the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) meet at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Notre Dame ranked 41st in scoring offense (31.8 points per game) and 39th in scoring defense (23 points allowed per game) last year. Navy ranked 23rd-worst in total offense (327 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 32nd with 339.1 yards allowed per game.

Below we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on NBC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Notre Dame vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, Ireland Venue: Aviva Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Notre Dame vs. Navy Key Statistics (2022)

Notre Dame Navy 396.2 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327 (115th) 329.5 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.1 (11th) 189 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.2 (4th) 207.2 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 85.8 (129th) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (33rd) 15 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (62nd)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders (2022)

Drew Pyne's previous season stat line: 2,021 passing yards (155.5 per game), 164-for-254 (64.6%), 22 touchdowns and six picks.

Last season Audric Estime took 156 carries for 920 yards (70.8 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns.

Logan Diggs put up 821 rushing yards on 165 carries and four touchdowns last season. He also made a mark receiving with 10 catches for 211 yards and two scores.

Michael Mayer collected 67 receptions for 809 yards and nine touchdowns last year. He was targeted 103 times, and averaged 62.2 yards per game.

Jayden Thomas amassed 362 yards on 25 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 40 times, and averaged 27.8 receiving yards per game.

Lorenzo Styles Jr. hauled in 30 passes for 340 yards and one touchdown, putting up 26.2 yards per game last year.

Navy Stats Leaders (2022)

Tai Lavatai connected on 46.2% of his passes and threw for 787 yards and five touchdowns last season. Lavatai also helped with his legs, collecting five touchdowns on 25.8 yards per game.

Dabe Fofana averaged 64.1 rushing yards per game and scored six rushing touchdowns.

Last season Maquel Haywood rushed for 473 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns.

Jayden Umbarger was targeted 2.3 times per game and collected 265 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Mark Walker caught 13 passes last season on his way to 242 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Vincent Terrell II caught nine passes on his way to 221 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Notre Dame or Navy gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.