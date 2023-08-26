The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) and Navy Midshipmen (0-0) square off at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on August 26, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on NBC. Notre Dame is favored by 20.5 points in the matchup. The over/under is set at 49 for the contest.

Notre Dame put up 31.8 points per game on offense last season (41st in the FBS), and it gave up 23 points per game (39th) on the defensive side of the ball. Navy was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking 23rd-worst with 327 yards per game. On defense, it ranked 32nd in the FBS (339.1 yards allowed per game).

Notre Dame vs. Navy Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Notre Dame vs Navy Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Notre Dame -20.5 -110 -110 49 -110 -110 -1400 +800

Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

Notre Dame had seven wins in 13 games against the spread last season.

The Fighting Irish did not cover the spread when favored by 20.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

Last season, eight of Notre Dame's 13 games hit the over.

Notre Dame was favored on the moneyline eight total times last season. They finished 6-2 in those games.

The Midshipmen have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +800.

The Fighting Irish have a 93.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Drew Pyne passed for 2,021 yards (155.5 per game), completing 64.6% of his throws, with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 games last year.

Pyne also ran for 108 yards and two TDs.

On the ground, Audric Estime scored 11 touchdowns and picked up 920 yards (70.8 per game).

Estime also had nine receptions for 135 yards and one TD.

Logan Diggs ran for 821 yards (63.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Diggs scored two touchdowns, with 10 receptions for 211 yards.

In 13 games, Michael Mayer had 67 catches for 809 yards (62.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

As a tone-setter on defense, Isaiah Foskey amassed 42 tackles, 10 TFL, and 10.5 sacks in 13 games last year.

JD Bertrand totaled two sacks to go with four TFL and 77 tackles in 13 games.

Jack Kiser registered three sacks to go with two TFL and 57 tackles in 13 games played a season ago.

Benjamin Morrison posted one TFL, 29 tackles, and six interceptions in 13 games.

