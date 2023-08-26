When the Notre Dame Fighting Irish play the Navy Midshipmen at 2:30 PM on Saturday, August 26, our projection system predicts the Fighting Irish will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Navy (+20.5) Over (49) Notre Dame 35 Navy 17

Notre Dame Betting Info (2022)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Fighting Irish's implied win probability is 93.3%.

The Fighting Irish covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread last season.

Notre Dame didn't have a win ATS (0-2) as favorites of 20.5 points or more last season.

A total of eight of Fighting Irish games last season went over the point total.

The point total average for Notre Dame games last season was 49.5, 0.5 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Navy Betting Info (2022)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies an 11.1% chance of a victory for the Midshipmen.

The Midshipmen compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread last year.

Last year, seven Midshipmen games went over the point total.

Navy games averaged 45.6 total points last season, 3.4 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Fighting Irish vs. Midshipmen 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 31.8 23 30.3 15.7 30.8 28.8 Navy 21.9 24.3 24 26 18.8 21.4

