In the contest between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, August 26 at 2:30 PM, our computer model expects the Fighting Irish to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Looking to bet on Notre Dame vs. Navy? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Notre Dame vs. Navy Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Navy (+20.5) Over (49) Notre Dame 35 Navy 17

Bet on Notre Dame vs. Navy now with BetMGM!

Notre Dame Betting Info (2022)

The Fighting Irish have a 93.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Fighting Irish put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Notre Dame didn't have a win ATS (0-2) as favorites of 20.5 points or more last season.

Fighting Irish games hit the over eight out of 13 times last season.

The point total average for Notre Dame games last season was 49.5, 0.5 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Navy Betting Info (2022)

The Midshipmen have a 11.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Midshipmen covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread last year.

Last season, seven Midshipmen games hit the over.

Navy games averaged 45.6 total points last season, 3.4 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fighting Irish vs. Midshipmen 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 31.8 23.0 30.3 15.7 30.8 28.8 Navy 21.9 24.3 24.0 26.0 18.8 21.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.