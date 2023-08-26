Nick Madrigal vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal and his .538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Colin Selby and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Pirates.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal has 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while batting .282.
- Madrigal will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 in his last games.
- Madrigal has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 68 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Madrigal has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (8.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (33.8%), including five games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.284
|AVG
|.280
|.350
|OBP
|.321
|.394
|SLG
|.370
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|14
|10/5
|K/BB
|9/4
|4
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.51 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Selby will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- The 25-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .314 against him this season. He has a 7.27 ERA and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings over his seven appearances.
