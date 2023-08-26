Eloy Jimenez, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, August 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .271 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks.

Jimenez has gotten a hit in 65 of 89 games this year (73.0%), including 21 multi-hit games (23.6%).

He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.

In 36 games this year (40.4%), Jimenez has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (14.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34 games this year (38.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 41 .290 AVG .247 .328 OBP .295 .441 SLG .455 14 XBH 16 7 HR 8 28 RBI 24 38/11 K/BB 37/11 0 SB 0

