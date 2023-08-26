The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson (.200 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Colin Selby and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is hitting .245 with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 53 walks.

Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this year (67 of 114), with more than one hit 29 times (25.4%).

He has gone deep in 17 games this season (14.9%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 34.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

In 48 of 114 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 58 .269 AVG .223 .339 OBP .323 .468 SLG .391 22 XBH 18 10 HR 9 35 RBI 29 55/22 K/BB 67/31 1 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings