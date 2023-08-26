The Chicago Cubs (67-61) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-71) will match up on Saturday, August 26 at PNC Park, with Javier Assad starting for the Cubs and Colin Selby taking the mound for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Pirates have +110 odds to play spoiler. The total for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (2-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Selby - PIT (1-0, 7.27 ERA)

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 64 times and won 37, or 57.8%, of those games.

The Cubs have a 25-12 record (winning 67.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 103 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (41.7%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 35-39 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Pirates had a record of 4-5.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+190) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Ian Happ 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +220 - 2nd

