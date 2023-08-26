Saturday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (67-61) and Pittsburgh Pirates (58-71) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on August 26.

The Cubs will give the nod to Javier Assad (2-2) against the Pirates and Colin Selby (1-0).

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: FOX

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 64 games this season and won 37 (57.8%) of those contests.

This season Chicago has won 25 of its 37 games, or 67.6%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored 642 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).

Cubs Schedule