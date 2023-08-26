Cubs vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 26
Saturday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (67-61) and Pittsburgh Pirates (58-71) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on August 26.
The Cubs will give the nod to Javier Assad (2-2) against the Pirates and Colin Selby (1-0).
Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have been favorites in 64 games this season and won 37 (57.8%) of those contests.
- This season Chicago has won 25 of its 37 games, or 67.6%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago has scored 642 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 21
|@ Tigers
|W 7-6
|Javier Assad vs Alex Faedo
|August 22
|@ Tigers
|L 8-6
|Drew Smyly vs Reese Olson
|August 23
|@ Tigers
|W 6-4
|Jameson Taillon vs Tarik Skubal
|August 24
|@ Pirates
|W 5-4
|Justin Steele vs Rob Zastryzny
|August 25
|@ Pirates
|L 2-1
|Kyle Hendricks vs Mitch Keller
|August 26
|@ Pirates
|-
|Javier Assad vs Colin Selby
|August 27
|@ Pirates
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Bailey Falter
|August 28
|Brewers
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Wade Miley
|August 29
|Brewers
|-
|Justin Steele vs Corbin Burnes
|August 30
|Brewers
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 1
|@ Reds
|-
|Javier Assad vs Brett Kennedy
