Cody Bellinger vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cody Bellinger -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 126 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Colin Selby on the mound, on August 26 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago with 116 hits and an OBP of .364 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks fifth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- In 74.2% of his games this season (72 of 97), Bellinger has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (34.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 44 games this year (45.4%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (14.4%).
- In 55.7% of his games this season (54 of 97), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (17.5%) he has scored more than once.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.326
|AVG
|.306
|.373
|OBP
|.355
|.583
|SLG
|.500
|26
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|30
|31/15
|K/BB
|31/15
|11
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.51 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Selby will take the mound to start for the Pirates, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old righty has seven appearances in relief this season.
- In seven games this season, he has put up a 7.27 ERA and averages 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .314 against him.
