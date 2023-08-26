Cody Bellinger -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 126 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Colin Selby on the mound, on August 26 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Colin Selby

Colin Selby TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago with 116 hits and an OBP of .364 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks fifth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

In 74.2% of his games this season (72 of 97), Bellinger has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (34.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 44 games this year (45.4%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (14.4%).

In 55.7% of his games this season (54 of 97), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (17.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 47 .326 AVG .306 .373 OBP .355 .583 SLG .500 26 XBH 16 11 HR 9 38 RBI 30 31/15 K/BB 31/15 11 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings