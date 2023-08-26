Andy Ibáñez vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Andy Ibanez (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .245 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.
- Ibanez has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has homered in 9.5% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 19 games this season (22.6%), Ibanez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (4.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (32.1%), including five multi-run games (6.0%).
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.257
|AVG
|.232
|.282
|OBP
|.273
|.451
|SLG
|.384
|15
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|13
|31/5
|K/BB
|24/6
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brown aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 4.57 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.57, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .265 against him.
