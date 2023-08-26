On Saturday, Andy Ibanez (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .245 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Ibanez has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has homered in 9.5% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 19 games this season (22.6%), Ibanez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (4.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (32.1%), including five multi-run games (6.0%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 39 .257 AVG .232 .282 OBP .273 .451 SLG .384 15 XBH 13 6 HR 3 13 RBI 13 31/5 K/BB 24/6 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings