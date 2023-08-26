Akil Baddoo vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Akil Baddoo (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks while hitting .224.
- Baddoo has gotten a hit in 40 of 83 games this season (48.2%), including 14 multi-hit games (16.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Baddoo has had at least one RBI in 21.7% of his games this year (18 of 83), with two or more RBI four times (4.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 28 games this year (33.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.206
|AVG
|.242
|.259
|OBP
|.361
|.317
|SLG
|.417
|8
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|19
|34/9
|K/BB
|33/23
|2
|SB
|6
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.95 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros are sending Brown (9-9) out for his 24th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 4.57 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.57, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .265 batting average against him.
