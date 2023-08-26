On Saturday, Akil Baddoo (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks while hitting .224.

Baddoo has gotten a hit in 40 of 83 games this season (48.2%), including 14 multi-hit games (16.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

Baddoo has had at least one RBI in 21.7% of his games this year (18 of 83), with two or more RBI four times (4.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 28 games this year (33.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .206 AVG .242 .259 OBP .361 .317 SLG .417 8 XBH 11 3 HR 5 8 RBI 19 34/9 K/BB 33/23 2 SB 6

Astros Pitching Rankings