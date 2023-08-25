Yasmani Grandal vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Yasmani Grandal (batting .121 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Neal. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|White Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Athletics
|White Sox vs Athletics Odds
|White Sox vs Athletics Prediction
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.
- Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 50.5% of his games this year (52 of 103), with more than one hit 19 times (18.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 103), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has driven in a run in 23 games this season (22.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 25 of 103 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|55
|.225
|AVG
|.242
|.293
|OBP
|.321
|.324
|SLG
|.360
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|23
|32/11
|K/BB
|52/21
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.75 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.4 per game).
- Neal starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 34-year-old right-hander has appeared in relief seven times this season.
- In seven games this season, he has put up an 8.25 ERA and averages 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .352 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.