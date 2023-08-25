On Friday, Yasmani Grandal (batting .121 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Neal. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Zach Neal

Zach Neal TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 50.5% of his games this year (52 of 103), with more than one hit 19 times (18.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 103), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal has driven in a run in 23 games this season (22.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 25 of 103 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 55 .225 AVG .242 .293 OBP .321 .324 SLG .360 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 9 RBI 23 32/11 K/BB 52/21 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings