Shea Langeliers leads the Oakland Athletics (37-91) into a matchup against the Chicago White Sox (50-78), a game after homering twice in an 8-5 victory over the White Sox, at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

The White Sox will call on Dylan Cease (5-6) versus the Athletics and Zach Neal.

White Sox vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (5-6, 4.50 ERA) vs Neal - OAK (0-0, 8.25 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

The White Sox will hand the ball to Cease (5-6) for his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with an ERA of 4.50, a 2.59 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.413.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 26 starts this season.

In 26 starts, Cease has pitched through or past the fifth inning 21 times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Dylan Cease vs. Athletics

The Athletics rank 30th in MLB with a .222 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 30th in the league (.367) and 132 home runs.

The Athletics have gone 6-for-20 with a double, two triples and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Neal

Neal makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.

The 34-year-old righty has seven appearances out of the bullpen this season.

He has an 8.25 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .352 against him over his seven games this season.

