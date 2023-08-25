Player props are available for Luis Robert and Brent Rooker, among others, when the Chicago White Sox host the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Cease Stats

The White Sox's Dylan Cease (5-6) will make his 27th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 26 starts this season.

In 26 starts, Cease has pitched through or past the fifth inning 21 times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 45th, 1.413 WHIP ranks 51st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks eighth.

Cease Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Aug. 20 4.2 8 5 5 6 2 vs. Brewers Aug. 13 7.0 5 2 2 7 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 5.1 1 0 0 6 7 at Rangers Aug. 2 1.2 7 7 7 1 3 vs. Guardians Jul. 27 5.2 9 4 4 5 2

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Robert Stats

Robert has collected 123 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.320/.554 on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 24 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 125 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a .277/.341/.370 slash line so far this year.

Benintendi enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .359 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 24 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 23 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 1 at Rockies Aug. 20 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 1

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 88 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 37 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .245/.328/.476 on the year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 22 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

