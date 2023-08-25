The Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 20th in MLB action with 140 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago's .388 slugging percentage is 25th in baseball.

The White Sox's .239 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.1 runs per game (529 total).

The White Sox rank last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .295.

The White Sox's 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Chicago's 4.83 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.406).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 27th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.50 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Cease enters the game with 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Cease will try to pick up his 22nd matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Rockies W 10-5 Away Dylan Cease Chris Flexen 8/21/2023 Mariners L 14-2 Home Touki Toussaint Luis Castillo 8/22/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Home Mike Clevinger Bryan Woo 8/23/2023 Mariners W 5-4 Home Michael Kopech George Kirby 8/24/2023 Athletics L 8-5 Home Jesse Scholtens Ken Waldichuk 8/25/2023 Athletics - Home Dylan Cease Zach Neal 8/26/2023 Athletics - Home Touki Toussaint JP Sears 8/27/2023 Athletics - Home Mike Clevinger Paul Blackburn 8/28/2023 Orioles - Away Michael Kopech Grayson Rodriguez 8/29/2023 Orioles - Away Jesse Scholtens Dean Kremer 8/30/2023 Orioles - Away Dylan Cease Kyle Gibson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.