On Friday, Trayce Thompson (batting .240 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Neal. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Zach Neal

Zach Neal TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is batting .170 with a double, six home runs and 18 walks.

Thompson has gotten at least one hit in 25.5% of his games this season (12 of 47), with multiple hits three times (6.4%).

In 8.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Thompson has had at least one RBI in 12.8% of his games this season (six of 47), with two or more RBI four times (8.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 47 games (25.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .143 AVG .167 .250 OBP .362 .400 SLG .333 3 XBH 2 3 HR 2 9 RBI 5 17/5 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings