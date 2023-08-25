Trayce Thompson vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Trayce Thompson (batting .240 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Neal. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trayce Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|White Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Athletics
|White Sox vs Athletics Odds
|White Sox vs Athletics Prediction
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is batting .170 with a double, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Thompson has gotten at least one hit in 25.5% of his games this season (12 of 47), with multiple hits three times (6.4%).
- In 8.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Thompson has had at least one RBI in 12.8% of his games this season (six of 47), with two or more RBI four times (8.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 47 games (25.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.143
|AVG
|.167
|.250
|OBP
|.362
|.400
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|17/5
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.75).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 175 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Neal starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 34-year-old righty has seven appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In seven appearances this season, he has an 8.25 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .352 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.