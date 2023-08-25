Tim Anderson vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Tim Anderson (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and three RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Neal. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .242 with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 59.6% of his games this year (56 of 94), with more than one hit 27 times (28.7%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 94 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 21 games this year (22.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 30.9% of his games this year (29 of 94), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|.225
|AVG
|.256
|.262
|OBP
|.308
|.277
|SLG
|.300
|6
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|10
|43/7
|K/BB
|48/15
|3
|SB
|9
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.75).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 175 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Neal starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 34-year-old righty has seven appearances in relief this season.
- Over his seven games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .352 against him. He has an 8.25 ERA and averages 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
