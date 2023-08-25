The Houston Astros (72-57) and Detroit Tigers (58-69) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Astros are coming off a series split with the Red Sox, and the Tigers a series loss to the Cubs.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (9-9) to the mound, while Matt Manning (5-4) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (9-9, 3.55 ERA) vs Manning - DET (5-4, 4.18 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning

Manning (5-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.18, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opposing batters have a .231 batting average against him.

Manning is looking to secure his third quality start of the year.

Manning will look to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 12 outings this season.

Matt Manning vs. Astros

He will face off against an Astros squad that is hitting .254 as a unit (10th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .422 (10th in the league) with 167 total home runs (ninth in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Astros this season, Manning has thrown 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out four.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros will hand the ball to Valdez (9-9) for his 25th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed 10 hits in five innings against the Seattle Mariners.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.55, a 4.03 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.125 in 24 games this season.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.

Valdez has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 19th, 1.125 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 26th.

Framber Valdez vs. Tigers

The Tigers are batting .235 this season, 26th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .380 (27th in the league) with 130 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Tigers one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-27 with a double and two RBI in seven innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.