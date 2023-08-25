Spencer Torkelson and Kyle Tucker are two of the players with prop bets available when the Detroit Tigers and the Houston Astros square off at Comerica Park on Friday (starting at 6:40 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 111 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 54 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .235/.318/.445 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 21 4-for-5 3 1 1 8 0 at Guardians Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Guardians Aug. 19 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0

Kerry Carpenter Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 82 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI.

He has a slash line of .288/.352/.547 on the season.

Carpenter takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, four home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 vs. Cubs Aug. 22 1-for-2 0 0 2 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 21 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 at Guardians Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Valdez Stats

Framber Valdez (9-9) will take the mound for the Astros, his 25th start of the season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.

Valdez has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

The 29-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 19th, 1.125 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 26th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Aug. 19 5.0 10 6 6 5 2 at Marlins Aug. 14 7.2 6 4 3 4 1 at Orioles Aug. 8 7.0 8 6 6 3 2 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 9.0 0 0 0 7 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 3.2 8 6 6 1 2

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 61 walks and 95 RBI (134 total hits). He has stolen 24 bases.

He's slashed .293/.372/.520 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 23 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 1-for-5 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 20 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 73 walks and 83 RBI (127 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .258/.357/.430 so far this year.

Bregman takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 24 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 3-for-3 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 5 0

