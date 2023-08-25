The Houston Astros (72-57) will look to Kyle Tucker when they visit Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (58-69) at Comerica Park on Friday, August 25. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +145 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run over/under has been set in the game.

Tigers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (9-9, 3.55 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (5-4, 4.18 ERA)

Tigers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 51, or 57.3%, of the 89 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 25-11 (winning 69.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 4-6 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Tigers have won in 43, or 41.7%, of the 103 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 19 times in 39 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

