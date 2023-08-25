Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will see Matt Manning on the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 130 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Detroit is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .380 this season.

The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 508 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Tigers rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.269 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Manning (5-4) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Manning has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Away Matt Manning Tanner Bibee 8/20/2023 Guardians W 4-1 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Logan Allen 8/21/2023 Cubs L 7-6 Home Alex Faedo Javier Assad 8/22/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Home Reese Olson Drew Smyly 8/23/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Home Tarik Skubal Jameson Taillon 8/25/2023 Astros - Home Matt Manning Framber Valdez 8/26/2023 Astros - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Hunter Brown 8/27/2023 Astros - Home Alex Faedo Justin Verlander 8/28/2023 Yankees - Home Reese Olson Luis Severino 8/29/2023 Yankees - Home Tarik Skubal - 8/30/2023 Yankees - Home Matt Manning Gerrit Cole

