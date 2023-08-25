The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.445) and total hits (111) this season.

Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 73 games this year (of 125 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 19 games this season (15.2%), homering in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Torkelson has driven in a run in 48 games this year (38.4%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.2% of his games this year (54 of 125), with two or more runs 11 times (8.8%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 64 .219 AVG .250 .317 OBP .319 .379 SLG .504 21 XBH 31 7 HR 16 25 RBI 44 65/30 K/BB 64/24 1 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings