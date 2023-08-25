The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.445) and total hits (111) this season.
  • Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 73 games this year (of 125 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 19 games this season (15.2%), homering in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Torkelson has driven in a run in 48 games this year (38.4%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 43.2% of his games this year (54 of 125), with two or more runs 11 times (8.8%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 64
.219 AVG .250
.317 OBP .319
.379 SLG .504
21 XBH 31
7 HR 16
25 RBI 44
65/30 K/BB 64/24
1 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.95 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 158 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • The Astros will send Valdez (9-9) to the mound for his 25th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 3.55 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 19th, 1.125 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
