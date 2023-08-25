Seiya Suzuki vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .639 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Pirates.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 18 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .262.
- Suzuki enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .389 with two homers.
- In 66.0% of his games this season (68 of 103), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (24.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 11.7% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.0% of his games this season, Suzuki has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46 of 103 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|56
|.236
|AVG
|.285
|.313
|OBP
|.353
|.360
|SLG
|.483
|12
|XBH
|22
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|22
|46/19
|K/BB
|57/24
|2
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 140 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Pirates are sending Keller (10-8) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.22 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.22), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 12th in K/9 (10).
