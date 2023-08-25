The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal and his .519 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is batting .282 with 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.

Madrigal will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 during his last outings.

Madrigal has had a hit in 42 of 67 games this year (62.7%), including multiple hits 15 times (22.4%).

He has hit a home run in two of 67 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Madrigal has an RBI in 17 of 67 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.

He has scored in 34.3% of his games this year (23 of 67), with two or more runs five times (7.5%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .284 AVG .278 .350 OBP .320 .394 SLG .371 7 XBH 9 2 HR 0 9 RBI 14 10/5 K/BB 9/4 4 SB 2

