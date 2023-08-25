The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has 98 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .325.

Vierling has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 102 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 5.9% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 19.6% of his games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (5.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this season (30.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 53 .234 AVG .294 .307 OBP .341 .316 SLG .426 9 XBH 14 2 HR 5 14 RBI 16 32/17 K/BB 47/12 3 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings