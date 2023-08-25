Matt Vierling vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has 98 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .325.
- Vierling has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 102 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 5.9% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 19.6% of his games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (5.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this season (30.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|53
|.234
|AVG
|.294
|.307
|OBP
|.341
|.316
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|32/17
|K/BB
|47/12
|3
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.95 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (158 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Astros, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.55 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander went five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.55), 14th in WHIP (1.125), and 26th in K/9 (8.9).
