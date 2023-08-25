Luis Robert vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert (.459 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), battle starter Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Athletics.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|White Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Athletics
|White Sox vs Athletics Odds
|White Sox vs Athletics Prediction
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in total hits (123) this season while batting .265 with 65 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 56th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 83 of 121 games this year (68.6%), including 31 multi-hit games (25.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 32 games this year (26.4%), homering in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46 games this season (38.0%), Robert has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (13.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50.4% of his games this year (61 of 121), with two or more runs 16 times (13.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other White Sox Players vs the Athletics
- Click Here for Yoán Moncada
- Click Here for Yasmani Grandal
- Click Here for Eloy Jiménez
- Click Here for Andrew Vaughn
- Click Here for Tim Anderson
- Click Here for Andrew Benintendi
- Click Here for Trayce Thompson
- Click Here for Elvis Andrus
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|62
|.259
|AVG
|.270
|.316
|OBP
|.324
|.580
|SLG
|.532
|34
|XBH
|31
|17
|HR
|17
|34
|RBI
|35
|59/13
|K/BB
|85/14
|4
|SB
|12
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.75 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.4 per game).
- Neal gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
- The 34-year-old right-hander has seven appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Over his seven games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .352 against him. He has an 8.25 ERA and averages 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.