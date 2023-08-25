Korey Lee vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Korey Lee, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Korey Lee At The Plate (2022)
- Lee hit .160 with two doubles and a walk.
- Lee got a hit in two of 11 games last season, with multiple hits in one of those games.
- Including all 11 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Lee drove in a run in two of 11 games last season, with multiple RBIs once.
- He did not score in any of the 11 games he played in last season.
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|.071
|AVG
|.273
|.133
|OBP
|.273
|.143
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Neal starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 34-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
- He has an 8.25 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .352 against him over his seven appearances this season.
