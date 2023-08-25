Kerry Carpenter vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .806 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Cubs.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks while batting .288.
- Carpenter will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with four homers during his last games.
- Carpenter has gotten a hit in 53 of 84 games this season (63.1%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (27.4%).
- In 21.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.9% of his games this season, Carpenter has notched at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (17.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 84 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.364
|AVG
|.214
|.418
|OBP
|.290
|.564
|SLG
|.531
|15
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|31
|32/11
|K/BB
|40/13
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (158 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros are sending Valdez (9-9) to the mound for his 25th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 3.55 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.55), 14th in WHIP (1.125), and 26th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
