Ian Happ, with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 81 walks while batting .238.

He ranks 118th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 109th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Happ has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 124 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.2% of those games.

He has homered in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (29.0%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those games (13.7%).

He has scored in 39.5% of his games this season (49 of 124), with two or more runs 12 times (9.7%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 61 .236 AVG .241 .348 OBP .368 .400 SLG .393 20 XBH 20 8 HR 6 36 RBI 22 67/39 K/BB 58/42 5 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings