The Pittsburgh Pirates (57-71) host the Chicago Cubs (67-60) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (5-6) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (10-8) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Cubs vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet PT
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: PNC Park
  • Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (5-6, 4.01 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (10-8, 4.22 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Injury Report
Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

  • Hendricks (5-6) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 18th start of the season.
  • The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.01 and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .250 in 17 games this season.
  • If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
  • Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
  • He has made 17 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Kyle Hendricks vs. Pirates

  • The Pirates have scored 538 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 126 home runs, 26th in the league.
  • The right-hander has allowed the Pirates to go 2-for-21 with a double and an RBI in 6 1/3 innings this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

  • Keller (10-8 with a 4.22 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 27th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 4.22 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .253 to his opponents.
  • Keller is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
  • Keller will look to last five or more innings for his 26th straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.
  • In three of his 26 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.22), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 12th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.

