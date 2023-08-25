Player prop betting options for Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and others are available in the Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Friday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Hendricks Stats

Kyle Hendricks (5-6) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 18th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Hendricks has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Hendricks Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Aug. 20 6.1 5 1 1 3 1 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 6.0 7 3 3 4 2 at Mets Aug. 9 5.0 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Braves Aug. 4 4.0 8 7 7 3 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 7.0 8 3 3 2 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 23 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 36 walks and 62 RBI (139 total hits). He has swiped 31 bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.338/.397 so far this season.

Hoerner hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .174 with a double and two RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Tigers Aug. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 116 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .320/.368/.548 so far this year.

Bellinger brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, a walk and five RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Tigers Aug. 21 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 20 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has collected 119 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .264/.327/.460 on the year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 22 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 20 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 93 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 69 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.377/.403 so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 23 3-for-4 0 0 0 6 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

