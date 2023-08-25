Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs take on Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Pirates have -105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9 runs for this game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -115 -105 9 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. Chicago and its opponent have finished above the over/under in four games in a row, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that stretch being 8.6.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have compiled a 37-26 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.7% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Chicago has a 37-26 record (winning 58.7% of its games).

The Cubs have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

Chicago has had an over/under set by bookmakers 127 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 68 of those games (68-55-4).

The Cubs have gone 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-30 32-30 28-29 39-31 45-41 22-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.