Cody Bellinger vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Cody Bellinger (hitting .216 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Pirates.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago with 116 hits and an OBP of .368 this season.
- He ranks fifth in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Bellinger is batting .211 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Bellinger has had a hit in 72 of 96 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits 33 times (34.4%).
- In 18.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44 games this season (45.8%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (14.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 56.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.7%.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|.326
|AVG
|.313
|.373
|OBP
|.362
|.583
|SLG
|.511
|26
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|30
|31/15
|K/BB
|31/15
|11
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Pirates allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Keller (10-8) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.22 ERA and 173 strikeouts through 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 39th, 1.285 WHIP ranks 39th, and 10 K/9 ranks 12th.
