The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.222 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks while batting .246.

In 49 of 82 games this season (59.8%) Morel has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (20.7%).

He has gone deep in 23.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has had at least one RBI in 43.9% of his games this year (36 of 82), with two or more RBI 15 times (18.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 48.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 40 .245 AVG .247 .293 OBP .333 .477 SLG .500 16 XBH 17 9 HR 10 36 RBI 23 58/11 K/BB 51/17 3 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings