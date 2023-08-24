Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .121 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on August 24 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Grandal is hitting .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 50.5% of his games this year (52 of 103), with multiple hits 19 times (18.4%).

He has homered in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 103), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has driven home a run in 23 games this year (22.3%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 24.3% of his games this season (25 of 103), with two or more runs five times (4.9%).

Home Away 46 GP 55 .225 AVG .242 .293 OBP .321 .324 SLG .360 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 9 RBI 23 32/11 K/BB 52/21 0 SB 0

