The Chicago White Sox host the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Luis Robert, Brent Rooker and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

White Sox vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Robert Stats

Robert has 122 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs, 27 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.321/.551 so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 123 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 42 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.340/.363 so far this year.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 23 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 1 at Rockies Aug. 20 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 1 at Rockies Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Benintendi or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 15 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 37 walks and 54 RBI (87 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a .245/.328/.470 slash line on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 22 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Brent Rooker or other Athletics players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.