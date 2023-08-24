In the series opener on Thursday, August 24, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (50-77) take on Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (36-91). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Athletics have +120 odds to upset. The over/under is 10 runs for this matchup.

White Sox vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Jesse Scholtens - CHW (1-6, 3.79 ERA) vs Ken Waldichuk - OAK (2-7, 5.91 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the White Sox's game versus the Athletics but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the White Sox (-145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to take down the Athletics with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.90.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Andrew Benintendi get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 36 times and won 20, or 55.6%, of those games.

The White Sox have a record of 9-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (56.2% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice over the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 124 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (28.2%) in those games.

This year, the Athletics have won 30 of 107 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

White Sox vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+115) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Luis Robert 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+110)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.