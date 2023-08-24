How to Watch the White Sox vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 24
Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will meet Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox are 21st in baseball with 137 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Chicago has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.386).
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).
- Chicago ranks 25th in runs scored with 524 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox rank last in MLB with an on-base percentage of .294.
- The White Sox strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 21 average in baseball.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- Chicago has the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.408).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jesse Scholtens gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed three innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Scholtens heads into the matchup with three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Scholtens has put together four starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In nine of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Rockies
|L 11-5
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Kyle Freeland
|8/20/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Chris Flexen
|8/21/2023
|Mariners
|L 14-2
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Luis Castillo
|8/22/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-3
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Bryan Woo
|8/23/2023
|Mariners
|W 5-4
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|George Kirby
|8/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/25/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Zach Neal
|8/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|JP Sears
|8/27/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Paul Blackburn
|8/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Dean Kremer
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.