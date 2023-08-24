Thursday's game features the Chicago White Sox (50-77) and the Oakland Athletics (36-91) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field (on August 24) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 victory for the White Sox.

The White Sox will give the ball to Jesse Scholtens (1-6, 3.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Ken Waldichuk (2-7, 5.91 ERA).

White Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the White Sox covered the spread.

This season, the White Sox have been favored 36 times and won 20, or 55.6%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 9-7 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with 524 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).

White Sox Schedule