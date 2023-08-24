Tim Anderson vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Tim Anderson (on the back of going 2-for-5 with an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .240 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks.
- Anderson has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 21 games this year (22.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 31.2% of his games this season (29 of 93), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|50
|.220
|AVG
|.256
|.258
|OBP
|.308
|.268
|SLG
|.300
|5
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|10
|42/7
|K/BB
|48/15
|3
|SB
|9
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.76).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk (2-7) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 18th start of the season. He has a 5.91 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 5.91 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.