On Thursday, Tim Anderson (on the back of going 2-for-5 with an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .240 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks.

Anderson has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Anderson has driven in a run in 21 games this year (22.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 31.2% of his games this season (29 of 93), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 50 .220 AVG .256 .258 OBP .308 .268 SLG .300 5 XBH 9 1 HR 0 12 RBI 10 42/7 K/BB 48/15 3 SB 9

