Sky vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 24
On Thursday, August 24, 2023, the Las Vegas Aces (29-4) visit the Chicago Sky (13-20) one game after A'ja Wilson went off for 53 points in the Aces' 112-100 victory over the Dream. This contest airs on NBA TV and The U at 8:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Sky vs. Aces matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Sky vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV and The U
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Sky vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-14.5)
|169.5
|-1450
|+850
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Aces (-14.5)
|169.5
|-1600
|+850
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Aces (-14.5)
|169.5
|-1250
|+700
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Aces (-14.5)
|168.5
|-1400
|+700
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Sky vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have put together an 18-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Sky have put together a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Las Vegas is 9-8 ATS this season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- Chicago has covered the spread when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs in its only opportunity this season.
- Aces games have hit the over 18 out of 32 times this season.
- Sky games have hit the over 15 out of 32 times this year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.