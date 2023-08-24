Nick Madrigal vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Madrigal -- .222 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rob Zastryzny on the hill, on August 24 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Tigers.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rob Zastryzny
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .277.
- Madrigal has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 66 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Madrigal has had at least one RBI in 25.8% of his games this year (17 of 66), with two or more RBI six times (9.1%).
- He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.6%.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|30
|.284
|AVG
|.269
|.350
|OBP
|.313
|.394
|SLG
|.355
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|14
|10/5
|K/BB
|9/4
|4
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.55 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Zastryzny will take the mound to start for the Pirates, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 31-year-old left-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
