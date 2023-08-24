Eloy Jiménez vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .271 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
- Jimenez has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.2% of his games this year, Jimenez has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33 games this season (37.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.292
|AVG
|.247
|.332
|OBP
|.295
|.433
|SLG
|.455
|13
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|24
|38/11
|K/BB
|37/11
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.76 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Waldichuk (2-7) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 5.91 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.91 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 28 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
