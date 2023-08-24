The Arizona Diamondbacks (66-61) will look to keep a four-game winning streak going when they host the Cincinnati Reds (67-61) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks will call on Merrill Kelly (10-5) against the Reds and Brandon Williamson (4-3).

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (10-5, 3.27 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (4-3, 4.36 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks' Kelly (10-5) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.27 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .221 in 22 games this season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 21 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson (4-3) takes the mound first for the Reds in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.36 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.36, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .237 against him.

Williamson is trying to pick up his fifth quality start of the year in this outing.

Williamson will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 17 appearances this season.

Brandon Williamson vs. Diamondbacks

The opposing Diamondbacks offense has the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.419) and ranks 19th in home runs hit (140) in all of MLB. They have a collective .254 batting average, and are 11th in the league with 1087 total hits and 13th in MLB play scoring 597 runs.

Williamson has thrown six innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out five against the Diamondbacks this season.

