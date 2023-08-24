Dansby Swanson vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Dansby Swanson (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rob Zastryzny. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rob Zastryzny
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .250.
- Swanson has gotten a hit in 67 of 112 games this season (59.8%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (25.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 17 games this season (15.2%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42% of his games this season (47 of 112), with two or more runs 12 times (10.7%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|.269
|AVG
|.231
|.339
|OBP
|.331
|.468
|SLG
|.406
|22
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|29
|55/22
|K/BB
|64/30
|1
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 140 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Zastryzny will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 31-year-old southpaw, and his first outing in more than a year.
