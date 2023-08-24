On Thursday, Dansby Swanson (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rob Zastryzny. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rob Zastryzny

Rob Zastryzny TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .250.

Swanson has gotten a hit in 67 of 112 games this season (59.8%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (25.9%).

He has hit a home run in 17 games this season (15.2%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42% of his games this season (47 of 112), with two or more runs 12 times (10.7%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 56 .269 AVG .231 .339 OBP .331 .468 SLG .406 22 XBH 18 10 HR 9 35 RBI 29 55/22 K/BB 64/30 1 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings