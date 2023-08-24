Cubs vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 24
Thursday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (66-60) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-70) at PNC Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 24.
The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (14-3) against the Pirates and Mitch Keller (10-8).
Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have won 36, or 58.1%, of the 62 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Chicago has a record of 9-7, a 56.2% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 62.3% chance to win.
- Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 636 total runs this season.
- The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 19
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Justin Steele vs Brady Singer
|August 20
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Jordan Lyles
|August 21
|@ Tigers
|W 7-6
|Javier Assad vs Alex Faedo
|August 22
|@ Tigers
|L 8-6
|Drew Smyly vs Reese Olson
|August 23
|@ Tigers
|W 6-4
|Jameson Taillon vs Tarik Skubal
|August 24
|@ Pirates
|-
|Justin Steele vs Mitch Keller
|August 25
|@ Pirates
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Mitch Keller
|August 26
|@ Pirates
|-
|Javier Assad vs Bailey Falter
|August 27
|@ Pirates
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Bailey Falter
|August 28
|Brewers
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Wade Miley
|August 29
|Brewers
|-
|Justin Steele vs Corbin Burnes
