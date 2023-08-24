Thursday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (66-60) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-70) at PNC Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 24.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (14-3) against the Pirates and Mitch Keller (10-8).

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have won 36, or 58.1%, of the 62 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago has a record of 9-7, a 56.2% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 62.3% chance to win.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 636 total runs this season.

The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).

Cubs Schedule