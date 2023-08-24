The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Guaranteed Rate Field

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .253 with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

In 69.0% of his games this season (80 of 116), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (22.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 16 games this year (13.8%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

Vaughn has driven home a run in 43 games this year (37.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 40.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.4%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 59 .264 AVG .243 .330 OBP .302 .467 SLG .389 21 XBH 21 11 HR 5 33 RBI 31 40/15 K/BB 60/16 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings