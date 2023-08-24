Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on August 24 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mariners.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.340), slugging percentage (.363) and OPS (.703) this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 129th in slugging.

Benintendi enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .444 with one homer.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 75.4% of his 114 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.2% of them.

Looking at the 114 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (2.6%), and in 0.6% of his trips to the plate.

Benintendi has an RBI in 29 of 114 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 60 .282 AVG .270 .350 OBP .332 .371 SLG .357 16 XBH 16 1 HR 2 12 RBI 23 40/21 K/BB 33/21 7 SB 6

